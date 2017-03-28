Proposed changes to S.N.A.P benefits could change what you can b - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Proposed changes to S.N.A.P benefits could change what you can buy at the grocery store

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Tuesday the House Committee of Agriculture in Washington DC met to discuss the future of SNAP benefits.

The USDA said there are over 41 million people across the nation who use food stamps.Here in Montana  The Department of Public Health and Human Services said there's nearly 120,000 people who get these benefits 

That is over 40 percent are children and over 20 percent are elderly and disabled adults. The average snap benefit is about $250.00 a month.

In fact DPHHS said one in ten Montanans get food stamps. The bill being heard today in Nation's capital is proposing restrictions on buying fatty and unhealthy foods. One local single mom of four, Robyn Pepion, said while she understands the push to buy healthier foods, sometimes she just can't afford it.

"Everyone wants to go organic but those things are even place in a separate section in the store at a higher cost food stamps aren't supplying you with through a month I mean mean sometimes I'm more inclined to buy ramen noodles which aren't exactly healthy."

She points out that sometimes people might not have a car and can't get to a bigger grocery store. They might have to stop by a gas station to pick up food for their family. And there's not always fresh produce there. She said every once in a while you have to buy the unhealthy foods.

Pepion also said sometimes snack foods a cookie will last longer, therefore keeping her family fed a little bit longer than fresh foods like an apple, which can go bad faster.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FBI needs your help to local Eric David Fletcher

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:56:32 GMT

    The  FBI is looking for  Eric David Fletcher. He is wanted in connection with dealing and supplying methamphetamine in Montana, and they believe he is somewhere in this state. On May 4th of 2016, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Fletcher in United States District Court 

    The  FBI is looking for  Eric David Fletcher. He is wanted in connection with dealing and supplying methamphetamine in Montana, and they believe he is somewhere in this state. On May 4th of 2016, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Fletcher in United States District Court 

  • DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:26:50 GMT

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

  • Joshua Robinson

    Joshua Robinson

    Joshua Robinson joined the ABC FOX MONTANA team in July 2015. He works as a news reporter out of Missoula.

    Joshua Robinson joined the ABC FOX MONTANA team in July 2015. He works as a news reporter out of Missoula.

  • Government agencies to cull up to 900 Yellowstone bison

    Government agencies to cull up to 900 Yellowstone bison

    Tuesday, January 5 2016 5:25 PM EST2016-01-05 22:25:26 GMT
    Photo Courtesy: National Park ServicePhoto Courtesy: National Park Service
    Government agencies aim to kill or remove up to 900 wild bison from Yellowstone National Park as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the animals' annual migration into Montana.

    Government agencies aim to kill or remove up to 900 wild bison from Yellowstone National Park as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the animals' annual migration into Montana.

  • Twin Brothers Competing Hard at Montana Mule Days

    Twin Brothers Competing Hard at Montana Mule Days

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-10 04:01:34 GMT

    Seventeen-year-old twin brothers Dyllon and Brennon started out riding horses and donkeys but now they’re working with mules. 

    Seventeen-year-old twin brothers Dyllon and Brennon started out riding horses and donkeys but now they’re working with mules. 