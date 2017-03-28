Proposed changes to S.N.A.P benefits could change what you can buy at the grocery store

Tuesday the House Committee of Agriculture in Washington DC met to discuss the future of SNAP benefits.

The USDA said there are over 41 million people across the nation who use food stamps.Here in Montana The Department of Public Health and Human Services said there's nearly 120,000 people who get these benefits

That is over 40 percent are children and over 20 percent are elderly and disabled adults. The average snap benefit is about $250.00 a month.

In fact DPHHS said one in ten Montanans get food stamps. The bill being heard today in Nation's capital is proposing restrictions on buying fatty and unhealthy foods. One local single mom of four, Robyn Pepion, said while she understands the push to buy healthier foods, sometimes she just can't afford it.

"Everyone wants to go organic but those things are even place in a separate section in the store at a higher cost food stamps aren't supplying you with through a month I mean mean sometimes I'm more inclined to buy ramen noodles which aren't exactly healthy."

She points out that sometimes people might not have a car and can't get to a bigger grocery store. They might have to stop by a gas station to pick up food for their family. And there's not always fresh produce there. She said every once in a while you have to buy the unhealthy foods.

Pepion also said sometimes snack foods a cookie will last longer, therefore keeping her family fed a little bit longer than fresh foods like an apple, which can go bad faster.