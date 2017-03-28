Great Falls introduces 1st annual bodybuilding show

This Saturday, the first annual Mighty Missoula Bodybuilding and Bikini Championships will take place at Great Falls High School on Saturday, April 1st.

“There are people who want to compete out there who deserve to be in this show, and deserve to be on stage,” Total Nutrition and Tanning Head of Marketing Josh Morin said.

The idea of creating the event was something 221 Industries President Cory Smith and Morin had discussed for years, and felt would be good for Great Falls.

With competitions like the Big Sky Championships in Missoula, they wanted to create a professionally run event for people wanting to compete closer to home.

“They deserve to show off their hard work and dedication and we’ve presented that platform for them,” Morin said.