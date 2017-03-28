Local animal agency using beer growlers to raise money

The Maclean Animal Adoption Center has an idea on what to do with your loose change, and it involves helping animals. You also get a free beer growler, thanks to the ‘Change Their World’ program, created to help raise money for the Center.

“All the money collected goes to Center Operations, helping the cats and dogs, medical operations, food and things like that,” Maclean Marketing Director Erin Doran said.

Doran says the growlers are free and estimates over 300 have been given out. A second grade class from Meadowlark Elementary used filling a growler as a class goal so they could give back to the animals need.

This Friday, people are invited to stop by the Center from 3-5 p.m. for snacks and drinks while they get their change counted.