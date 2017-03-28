Great Falls Public Schools Votes Down Proposed Tax Increase

The Great Falls Public School Board, voting down a proposed tax increase this week. Now, other options are being brought to the table to help save the district more money. In a 4 to 2 decision, the Great Falls School Board decided to reject a proposed $1.22 million tax increase. The money was set to help fight against reductions in state funding related to a decline in student enrollment within the Great Falls School District. The district is facing major budget issues thanks to pre-existing contractual obligations, as well as higher health insurance costs. Despite these challenges, the board says they are working hard to provide for the community. The school is still facing a one-point-eight million dollar deficit, but District Superintendent Tammy Lacey outlined a plan to help save money.