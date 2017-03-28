United Airlines Caught In Controversy

It all began on a Sunday morning in Denver. Three women on their way to Minneapolis told they couldn't board their United Airlines flight because they were wearing leggings. In a statement released by the airline, the women weren't allowed to board because leggings violated the company's dress code. The women were reportedly "pass travelers", united employees and their dependents who can fly for free on a standby basis. United says such travelers cannot wear certain articles of clothing like leggings, flip-flops, midriff shirts and ripped jeans as they are "representatives" of the airline. United clarified regular customers are allowed to wear leggings but some say it's no excuse. Right no, there has been no word on if United will change their policies in the future.