Great Falls Central Gearing Up for 2017 Softball Season

The Great Falls Central softball team is hard at work to make this year different than the last. After not make it to the B/C state tournament and losing four infielders, the Mustangs welcome a team made up of half underclassmen and half upperclassmen.

GFCC will play at the Cut Bank Jamboree on Saturday, April 1, 2017. The Lady Mustangs are focusing on getting everyone on the same page and perfecting their techniques to show their future opponents that this softball program shouldn't be overlooked.



"This year we've got a good core group. We're bringing back a lot of experience and we've got a lot of new faces with our freshmen on board. I think we have to use our fundamentals. We have to catch the ball, throw the ball, and hit the ball," said head coach Eric Vincent.

"We're really focusing on working as a team and knowing who's our cut, who has bases. We're really working together to make sure we can get the ball where it needs to be," said junior shortstop Sara Tarum.