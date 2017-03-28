STEAM Expo to feature over 170 student projects - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

STEAM Expo to feature over 170 student projects

Posted: Updated:

Join the Great Falls Public School District in celebrating STEAM fields across the community. 

This year's expo, which will feature over 170 different student projects relating to the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math fields, is completely free and open to the public. Organizer Blaine Goosen says over 20 different community businesses and organizations will be in attendance, including special guests Miss Montana and several professors from relating fields. 

Goosen says the projects are completed by students grades K-12, and community members should not underestimate the impressive work they are currently displaying. Plus, Goosen points out that it is always good for people to understand what their students are focusing on in and out of the classroom. 

While many businesses have helped make the Expo possible, the Junior League of Great Falls was a particular help in providing the financial means for the event. 

This year's STEAM Expo will take place on Saturday, April 1st in the Great Falls High School gymnasium. The Expo will kick off at 10:00am and go until 2:00pm.

For more information, visit the Great Falls Public Schools website

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FBI needs your help to local Eric David Fletcher

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:56:32 GMT

    The  FBI is looking for  Eric David Fletcher. He is wanted in connection with dealing and supplying methamphetamine in Montana, and they believe he is somewhere in this state. On May 4th of 2016, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Fletcher in United States District Court 

    The  FBI is looking for  Eric David Fletcher. He is wanted in connection with dealing and supplying methamphetamine in Montana, and they believe he is somewhere in this state. On May 4th of 2016, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Fletcher in United States District Court 

  • DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:26:50 GMT

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

  • Joshua Robinson

    Joshua Robinson

    Joshua Robinson joined the ABC FOX MONTANA team in July 2015. He works as a news reporter out of Missoula.

    Joshua Robinson joined the ABC FOX MONTANA team in July 2015. He works as a news reporter out of Missoula.

  • Government agencies to cull up to 900 Yellowstone bison

    Government agencies to cull up to 900 Yellowstone bison

    Tuesday, January 5 2016 5:25 PM EST2016-01-05 22:25:26 GMT
    Photo Courtesy: National Park ServicePhoto Courtesy: National Park Service
    Government agencies aim to kill or remove up to 900 wild bison from Yellowstone National Park as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the animals' annual migration into Montana.

    Government agencies aim to kill or remove up to 900 wild bison from Yellowstone National Park as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the animals' annual migration into Montana.

  • Twin Brothers Competing Hard at Montana Mule Days

    Twin Brothers Competing Hard at Montana Mule Days

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-10 04:01:34 GMT

    Seventeen-year-old twin brothers Dyllon and Brennon started out riding horses and donkeys but now they’re working with mules. 

    Seventeen-year-old twin brothers Dyllon and Brennon started out riding horses and donkeys but now they’re working with mules. 