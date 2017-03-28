STEAM Expo to feature over 170 student projects

Join the Great Falls Public School District in celebrating STEAM fields across the community.

This year's expo, which will feature over 170 different student projects relating to the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math fields, is completely free and open to the public. Organizer Blaine Goosen says over 20 different community businesses and organizations will be in attendance, including special guests Miss Montana and several professors from relating fields.

Goosen says the projects are completed by students grades K-12, and community members should not underestimate the impressive work they are currently displaying. Plus, Goosen points out that it is always good for people to understand what their students are focusing on in and out of the classroom.

While many businesses have helped make the Expo possible, the Junior League of Great Falls was a particular help in providing the financial means for the event.

This year's STEAM Expo will take place on Saturday, April 1st in the Great Falls High School gymnasium. The Expo will kick off at 10:00am and go until 2:00pm.

For more information, visit the Great Falls Public Schools website.