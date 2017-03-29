Schools join together to fight mental health issues

Students and faculty members at Great Falls College MSU and the University to Great Falls came together in an effort to combat mental health issues.

Today's event focuses on educating students and the community about mental disorders by providing information and resources that are available in the Great Falls area.

Elfie Neber, a psychology professor at GFC MSU, says they have tagged-teamed with the Mental Health Triage team where students can call and get three counseling session that the university will pay for.

She say this is an attempt to make getting help a little easier for students.

One student at the college says that she struggled with mental health issues and the more the public understands about mental health, the more the community can help as a whole.

she says the best advice for people who are battling mental health issues like PTSD, depression and even suicidal thoughts, you are not alone and you should come experience events similar to this one and see how it could change your you life just by hearing from speakers that have been through some of the same issues that you may face.