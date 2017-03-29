Browning students return from D.C.

Nine high school students from browning who are ambassadors for the Blackfeet Tribe recently returned from a cultural exchange in Washington DC. It all began when Sidwell Friends School in DC, began to learn about why the team name "Redskins" can be offensive to Native Americans.

The message, being native isn't about blood quantum. It's about taking care of their community, learning the language, and practicing cultural ways. And there was no holding back about the history between the US government and Native American people.

"We were with the fourth graders we were talking about how our great grand parents would be sent off to boarding schools, and the quote "kill the Indian save the child", and they all had this saddened look to them just shocked at the fact that kids their age were put through so much," said Hailie Henderson.

Henderson said that this is a chance to heal that history. And have a little fun in the process. Trip included a surprise meeting with Former First Lady Michelle Obama. Her message was to follow their dreams, never be afraid and remember that networking is everything.