Browning students return from D.C. - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Browning students return from D.C.

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Nine high school students from browning who are  ambassadors for the Blackfeet Tribe recently returned from a cultural exchange in Washington DC. It all began when Sidwell Friends School in DC, began to learn about why the team name "Redskins" can be offensive to Native Americans. 

The message, being native isn't about blood quantum. It's about taking care of their community, learning the language,  and practicing cultural ways. And there was no holding back about the history between the US government and Native American people. 

"We were with the fourth graders we were talking about how our great grand parents would be sent off to boarding schools, and the quote "kill the Indian save the child", and they all had this saddened look to them  just shocked at the fact that kids their age were put through so much," said Hailie Henderson.

Henderson said that this is a chance to heal that history. And have a little fun in the process. Trip  included a surprise meeting with Former First Lady Michelle Obama. Her message was to follow their dreams, never be afraid and remember that networking is everything.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Local Boy Turns Down Birthday Presents to Give to Animal Shelter

    Local Boy Turns Down Birthday Presents to Give to Animal Shelter

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:46:01 GMT

    One local boy's selfless act means many new toys for the animals at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. We met Miles Dupa today to hear why he gave up birthday presents to help the animals. Miles did something very different than most kids for his 8th birthday. Instead of receiving gifts for himself, he asked for dog toys, and then donated them to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. I already had so many toys, and I just like animals so much, and they don't have a lot of toys here...

    One local boy's selfless act means many new toys for the animals at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. We met Miles Dupa today to hear why he gave up birthday presents to help the animals. Miles did something very different than most kids for his 8th birthday. Instead of receiving gifts for himself, he asked for dog toys, and then donated them to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. I already had so many toys, and I just like animals so much, and they don't have a lot of toys here...

  • Missing adult found safe

    Missing adult found safe

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:57:07 GMT

    Officers are currently searching the upper east side of Helena for a missing endangered adult with diminished mental capacity. The woman, Mary Joanne Peterson, is 54-years-old, approximately 5’07 and 150 pounds with gray and black hair, and brown eyes.

    Officers are currently searching the upper east side of Helena for a missing endangered adult with diminished mental capacity. The woman, Mary Joanne Peterson, is 54-years-old, approximately 5’07 and 150 pounds with gray and black hair, and brown eyes.

  • 70-year-old man sentenced to 100 years for incest

    70-year-old man sentenced to 100 years for incest

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:15:37 GMT

    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - A 70-year-old Montana man received a 100-year sentence for multiple instances of sexual contact with a 10-year-old relative.

    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - A 70-year-old Montana man received a 100-year sentence for multiple instances of sexual contact with a 10-year-old relative.

  • MAFB pay their last respects to military working dog Aslan

    MAFB pay their last respects to military working dog Aslan

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:34:32 GMT
    The men and women said there final goodbyes today to MWD Aslan. Several people spoke at the funeral to express what a hard working and devoted dog Aslan was.  Senior Airmen Retuyan ,Aslan Handler, says putting his friend to rest was one of the hardest things he has done in his military career. Today's turn out shows the level of respect these animals are given and deserve in today's military.
    The men and women said there final goodbyes today to MWD Aslan. Several people spoke at the funeral to express what a hard working and devoted dog Aslan was.  Senior Airmen Retuyan ,Aslan Handler, says putting his friend to rest was one of the hardest things he has done in his military career. Today's turn out shows the level of respect these animals are given and deserve in today's military.

  • VIRAL STORY: DIY plastic surgery goes horribly wrong

    VIRAL STORY: DIY plastic surgery goes horribly wrong

    Wednesday, July 2 2014 3:27 PM EDT2014-07-02 19:27:01 GMT
    KHQ.COM - In search of beauty, Apryl Brown decided to try what she thought was silicone injections from home in 2010. She later was rushed to the hospital for a Staff infection that was eating away at her body. Her hands and feet were removed to stop the infection.
    KHQ.COM - In search of beauty, Apryl Brown decided to try what she thought was silicone injections from home in 2010. She later was rushed to the hospital for a Staff infection that was eating away at her body. Her hands and feet were removed to stop the infection.