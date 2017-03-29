Population in Cascade County falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Population in Cascade County falls

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

According to the US Census Bureau, the population of Cascade County has decreased over the last two years. Despite the fact there are still over 80,000 people in the county. Some  have said any kind of population decrease can be detrimental to others who hope to thrive in our community.

Jolene Schalper Vice President of the Great Falls Development authority said, There's a number of reasons people move away,  like new jobs or for  schools.
But one of things we need to do to get people to move here and stay is market our city. 

Even with more jobs opening up  at places like Walmart,  the New City Brew Company, and the west bank landing,the Montana Department of Labor and Industry said Cascade County is still sitting at a four percent unemployment rate. 
Schalper said in order to keep people from moving away we should be highlighting amenities like:
our 50 miles of trails, hunting, and the gourmet foods we have right here in the county.

"Those are things that you don't get at a lot of other communities. we have that small town feel with the with some of the bigger city amenities.but if they don't know about it then they will choose other communities over us," said Schalper.

Schalper also said using social media is another key to boosting what Cascade County has to offer.  When it comes to bigger businesses, like Costco or the Olive Garden moving into new areas, they take the population of the county into consideration and word of mouth.
But as the saying goes, "Rome was not built in a day."

The Development Authority is looking for a community effort to sell our city to the people we have ties with because your voice can make all 
the difference in building our community.
"There are groups of people who come to town every years for high school reunions we need to do a better job of giving them a tour of what's new in Great Falls. There's a wide variety for work here of all skill level it just takes getting the word out. We need to do a better job about getting the word out on social media," said Schalper.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Local Boy Turns Down Birthday Presents to Give to Animal Shelter

    Local Boy Turns Down Birthday Presents to Give to Animal Shelter

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:46:01 GMT

    One local boy's selfless act means many new toys for the animals at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. We met Miles Dupa today to hear why he gave up birthday presents to help the animals. Miles did something very different than most kids for his 8th birthday. Instead of receiving gifts for himself, he asked for dog toys, and then donated them to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. I already had so many toys, and I just like animals so much, and they don't have a lot of toys here...

    One local boy's selfless act means many new toys for the animals at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. We met Miles Dupa today to hear why he gave up birthday presents to help the animals. Miles did something very different than most kids for his 8th birthday. Instead of receiving gifts for himself, he asked for dog toys, and then donated them to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. I already had so many toys, and I just like animals so much, and they don't have a lot of toys here...

  • Missing adult found safe

    Missing adult found safe

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:57:07 GMT

    Officers are currently searching the upper east side of Helena for a missing endangered adult with diminished mental capacity. The woman, Mary Joanne Peterson, is 54-years-old, approximately 5’07 and 150 pounds with gray and black hair, and brown eyes.

    Officers are currently searching the upper east side of Helena for a missing endangered adult with diminished mental capacity. The woman, Mary Joanne Peterson, is 54-years-old, approximately 5’07 and 150 pounds with gray and black hair, and brown eyes.

  • 70-year-old man sentenced to 100 years for incest

    70-year-old man sentenced to 100 years for incest

    Friday, June 30 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-06-30 20:15:37 GMT

    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - A 70-year-old Montana man received a 100-year sentence for multiple instances of sexual contact with a 10-year-old relative.

    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - A 70-year-old Montana man received a 100-year sentence for multiple instances of sexual contact with a 10-year-old relative.

  • MAFB pay their last respects to military working dog Aslan

    MAFB pay their last respects to military working dog Aslan

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:34:32 GMT
    The men and women said there final goodbyes today to MWD Aslan. Several people spoke at the funeral to express what a hard working and devoted dog Aslan was.  Senior Airmen Retuyan ,Aslan Handler, says putting his friend to rest was one of the hardest things he has done in his military career. Today's turn out shows the level of respect these animals are given and deserve in today's military.
    The men and women said there final goodbyes today to MWD Aslan. Several people spoke at the funeral to express what a hard working and devoted dog Aslan was.  Senior Airmen Retuyan ,Aslan Handler, says putting his friend to rest was one of the hardest things he has done in his military career. Today's turn out shows the level of respect these animals are given and deserve in today's military.

  • VIRAL STORY: DIY plastic surgery goes horribly wrong

    VIRAL STORY: DIY plastic surgery goes horribly wrong

    Wednesday, July 2 2014 3:27 PM EDT2014-07-02 19:27:01 GMT
    KHQ.COM - In search of beauty, Apryl Brown decided to try what she thought was silicone injections from home in 2010. She later was rushed to the hospital for a Staff infection that was eating away at her body. Her hands and feet were removed to stop the infection.
    KHQ.COM - In search of beauty, Apryl Brown decided to try what she thought was silicone injections from home in 2010. She later was rushed to the hospital for a Staff infection that was eating away at her body. Her hands and feet were removed to stop the infection.