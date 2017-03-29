Population in Cascade County falls

According to the US Census Bureau, the population of Cascade County has decreased over the last two years. Despite the fact there are still over 80,000 people in the county. Some have said any kind of population decrease can be detrimental to others who hope to thrive in our community.

Jolene Schalper Vice President of the Great Falls Development authority said, There's a number of reasons people move away, like new jobs or for schools.

But one of things we need to do to get people to move here and stay is market our city.

Even with more jobs opening up at places like Walmart, the New City Brew Company, and the west bank landing,the Montana Department of Labor and Industry said Cascade County is still sitting at a four percent unemployment rate.

Schalper said in order to keep people from moving away we should be highlighting amenities like:

our 50 miles of trails, hunting, and the gourmet foods we have right here in the county.

"Those are things that you don't get at a lot of other communities. we have that small town feel with the with some of the bigger city amenities.but if they don't know about it then they will choose other communities over us," said Schalper.

Schalper also said using social media is another key to boosting what Cascade County has to offer. When it comes to bigger businesses, like Costco or the Olive Garden moving into new areas, they take the population of the county into consideration and word of mouth.

But as the saying goes, "Rome was not built in a day."

The Development Authority is looking for a community effort to sell our city to the people we have ties with because your voice can make all

the difference in building our community.

"There are groups of people who come to town every years for high school reunions we need to do a better job of giving them a tour of what's new in Great Falls. There's a wide variety for work here of all skill level it just takes getting the word out. We need to do a better job about getting the word out on social media," said Schalper.