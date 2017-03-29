Brewmasters unite to create local IPA

Brewers often go head-to-head, competing with the next brewmaster to see who crafts the best beer. But in Great Falls, Mighty Mo Brewing Co. and Black Eagle Brewery have teamed up to create the White Bear IPA.

“We'd been kind of playing around with the name White Bear because of the White Bear Island here,” Mighty Mo Brewer Casey Kingsland said.

“Of course it's on the Missouri river and we name a lot of beers after different landscapes around the river.”

Kingsland and Black Eagle’s T.J. Carson used to home brew together before moving on to becoming professional brewer’s.

They’re brewing a twenty barrel batch, which equals about forty kegs. The beer will be available at breweries, as well as Stein Haus and the Wine Mill.

More business may be picking up the Great Falls exclusive as well.

The two brewer’s decided to experiment with different hops, like Cashmere, to create a fruit flavored beer.

“It’s not going to be real in your face hops, like a lot of IPA’s, so I think this beer will appeal to most beer drinkers,” Kingsland said.