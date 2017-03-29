Great Falls bakery closing Friday

Over the last four years, Big Sky Bread and Pastry has called Great Falls home. But that will come to an end in the next few days.

“I’m disappointed,” Tammy Petzold of Great Falls said. “It’s nice to have a bakery that has this sort of fresh sort of European style bread and croissants its unfortunate.”

Earlier this month, owner Matthew Carlson posted on their company Facebook page saying:

“It is with a heavy heart and hours of tough deliberation that we have come to the decision to close our doors. I love my bakery and have poured countless hours and passion into my craft all to share my love of fine pastry and amazing bread with the people of Great Falls.”

Carlson also thanked their loyal customers for their unwavering support.