Infrastructure Bills Progress Through House and Senate

The long awaited infrastructure bills hit the House floor, Wednesday. Based on second reading votes, more than $200 million in cash funded bills are set to pass the House Thursday. But the question remains, will the bonding bill pass? The bill will need a two-third majority final vote to clear the House, since it puts the state into debt.

Many Republicans were not happy that they walked into the House chamber with a bill that was significantly more expensive than the one that cleared second reading.

As initially read, the bill included about $33 million in bonding. As expected, Democrats proposed to amend it to bond more. The amendment included a veteran’s home in Butte and projects at Montana State University, Great Falls College and MSU Billings- taking the bill from $33 million to about $78 million in bonding.

 “This amendment allows us to do a level of bonding that everyone can be proud of,” said Democratic Rep. Jim Keane of Butte. “We already took care of the rural Montana projects across the board. And if we pass this amendment we are creating a future for these children.”

“My concern is getting a bill passed and as we load more and more onto this bonding bill the chances of that get less and less,” said Republican Rep. Mike Cuffe of Lincoln County. “I’m going to resist all amendments to HB645 today.”

Despite Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen’s plea to Republicans to resist all changes to the bill by Democrats, the amendment passed. The bill passed second reading as amended, 56-44.

However tomorrow, 67 representatives will need to be on board in the final House vote.

The Senate’s infrastructure bonding bill, set at $98 million including the special projects, passed second reading with a 38-12 vote. The Senate will head into Thursday’s final vote on their bonding bill with over a two-third majority in support.

