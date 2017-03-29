Join the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in celebrating the 13th Annual "Fur Ball."

Last year, the event raised over $73,000; organizer Erin Doran says that as a nonprofit, the Center relies heavily on both monetary contributions and volunteers. She says the community support has been incredible, and they are looking forward to what the coming months will bring.

The event will feature a "Yappy Hour," dinner, live music, a silent and live auction, as well as prizes and a raffle. Raffle tickets could win you two $500 travel vouchers to anywhere in Canada and the U.S. You can purchase tickets ahead of time or during the Fur Ball. Tickets are $10/each or five for $40.

This year's Fur Ball will take place on Saturday, April 22nd beginning at 6:00pm at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. Tickets are $75/each or $560 for a table of eight.

For more information on the event, call 406-727-7387, or visit the Maclean Animal Adoption Center website.