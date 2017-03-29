6th Street Closed For Water Work

A traffic alert to be aware of before you get behind the wheel Thursday. The City of Great Falls says 6th Street Northwest between 16th Avenue Northwest and Smelter Avenue will be closed starting Thursday at 7 AM. United Materials of Great Falls will be working on the water system in the area. We're told the road will be closed until 5 PM on Friday. There are detours in the area so be sure to plan accordingly while work is being completed.
One local boy's selfless act means many new toys for the animals at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. We met Miles Dupa today to hear why he gave up birthday presents to help the animals. Miles did something very different than most kids for his 8th birthday. Instead of receiving gifts for himself, he asked for dog toys, and then donated them to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. I already had so many toys, and I just like animals so much, and they don't have a lot of toys here...
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Friday afternoon the Idaho State Police was on a traffic stop with a Daniel J Springsteel from Sandpoint when he fled from officers on foot. Police determined that Springsteel was wanted in both Bonner and Kootenai counties. Springsteel is still wanted and is still being searched for at this time.
Officers are currently searching the upper east side of Helena for a missing endangered adult with diminished mental capacity. The woman, Mary Joanne Peterson, is 54-years-old, approximately 5’07 and 150 pounds with gray and black hair, and brown eyes.
Blackfeet Community College is on the verge of making history. With some major changes to funding over the next few years. BCC, is set to become the first ever non-government funded tribal college in the nation. In Montana seven schools are supported through the Bureau of Indian Education and those funds tend to run out quickly.
HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - A 70-year-old Montana man received a 100-year sentence for multiple instances of sexual contact with a 10-year-old relative.
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
