Belt Coach Turns Programs into Consistent Contenders

In a town with around 600 people, many might expect Belt Montana to be relatively quiet. That is, until Jeff Graham hits the sidelines.

"He's a great coach. He pushes us to succeed in everything," said basketball player Kerstyn Pimperton.

That push has paid off.

Graham has led the girls basketball team to five out of the last six Class C state titles, and the football team to the semi final round twice in the last four years.

"We have some of the best kids in the state so it makes it fun to come to work every day," Graham said.

But Belt's football and girls basketball teams didn't always have this much continued success.

"When he moved here he changed the culture," said football player Jaren Maki.

A culture of caring.

"He treats us like his daughters," said basketball player Sara Anderson.

"He opens the gym for us on Sundays so after church I come in and work on basketball," Pimperton added.

Graham's coaching style of going the extra mile, in sports and in life, is why the Huskies are winners.

"I don't want the kids to lose because of me. They give me 100 percent, so I want to give them 100 percent," Graham said.

"Coach Graham is the best. He means everything to me. I can't explain how much I love that guy," Maki concluded.