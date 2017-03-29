Great Falls International Airport Adds New Flights - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls International Airport Adds New Flights

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

If you've flown out of Great Falls International Airport, you're probably familiar with this sight. This summer, this big board is about to get a whole lot busier. Wednesday, the airport announced new flights will be added to its roster this summer. Added flights means more travelers, and as Airport Director John Faulkner says it means more people get to experience all Great Falls has to offer. Ticket prices will not increase for those wanting to travel to and from the Electric City as a result. Faulkner says prices are the lowest they have been since the 90’s. 

