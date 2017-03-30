Sweeping schedule for April 2 - 7 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Sweeping schedule for April 2 - 7

MONDAY, April 3:             (Streets) Park Drive through 10th St. N from 2nd Ave. N to 8th Ave. N

TUESDAY, April 4:            (Avenues) 3rd Ave N through 8th Ave. N from Park Drive to 10 St. N

WEDNESDAY, April 5:      (Streets) 2nd St. S through 10th St S from 2nd Ave S to 10th Ave S

THURSDAY, April 6:         (Avenues) 3rd Ave S through 9th Ave S from 2nd St S to 10th St S

FRIDAY, April 7:               (Streets) 11th St N through 20th St. N from Central Ave to 8th Ave N

