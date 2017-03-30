Sweeping schedule for April 2 - 7

One local boy's selfless act means many new toys for the animals at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. We met Miles Dupa today to hear why he gave up birthday presents to help the animals. Miles did something very different than most kids for his 8th birthday. Instead of receiving gifts for himself, he asked for dog toys, and then donated them to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. I already had so many toys, and I just like animals so much, and they don't have a lot of toys here...