Architects for Roosevelt Elementary meet with students

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Students at Roosevelt Elementary are getting a say in what their new school needs, and what it could look like.
David Cantley, Principle Architect on the new school, said it's critical to get their input on this project.

Since they're the ones who benefit the most, Cantley is taking their ideas seriously. In fact, he hopes it will inspire them to look at architecture in the future.  
Two of the third grade artists we spoke to said they are extremely happy to contribute.

"It's cool because its like I'm involved and its like I'm and architect," said Grace Hodges.

"I get to be involved that i am get to be in and i get to help our community," said Terry Edwards.

Groups of students were assigned areas of the school and made drawings and lists of what they would like to see. From there they compiled a list of words that popped up the most.  And now things like more windows and couches in the quiet rooms will be used in the architects plans.


 

