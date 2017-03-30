Elections Commission ready for mail-in ballot outcome - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Elections Commission ready for mail-in ballot outcome

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -


Rina Moore of the Cascade County Elections Office said this all has become one big holding pattern and not only the folks who work here but it's starting to seem like everyone would like it to be over once and for all.
Eight democrats voted in favor of senate bill 305 but ten republicans voted against it tabling the bill . 
Just because it's tabled doesn't mean the bill is dead.  
There is still one more chance for it to head to the house floor through what they call a blast vote.
Moore says that the bill must receive 60 out of 100 vote to be blasted through the house for a second reading debate the next day which in this case would be this up-coming Monday.
She says there is no need for voters to worry.
No matter what happens roughly 32,000 ballots will hit the mail as absentee ballots.
She said the elections commission should know Tuesday what the end result will be. 
 

