Freshmen take on "The Montana Project"



Thursday marks tens years Great Falls High School freshmen compete against each other in history, engineering, and english through the "Montana Project."

The idea is for students learn more about the state they live in while earning cash for college.

Students decide what category they most enjoy, choose their teams, and get to work. A huge incentive for such hard work is the pay off there are three scholarships the teams can win.

But which they won't receive until they graduate high school. Sydney Kelly is a freshman and is always up for tales of haunted houses and ghost stories. So her team dug into a ghost town, called "Elk Horn"

"We learned about the history of their mining and how they got over 14 Million dollars in silver and gold and how a diphtheria epidemic that killed a lot of the kids and the mothers as the mining went along," said Kelly.

Kelly said as a student being able to have more control in what they are learning makes them feel more engaged in the history of our state. Plus she adds getting to build this exhibit and educating the judges and other students made the project much more fun.