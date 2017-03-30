Helena glass artist displays work at Great Falls Home and Garden - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Helena glass artist displays work at Great Falls Home and Garden Show

Posted: Updated:
By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
This weekend you can see the latest trends for your outdoor decor at the Home and Garden Show at Montana Expo Park.

Mary Harris, owner of Harris Glass Art in Helena, loaded up her trailer full of art to make the drive to Great Falls.

“For me because I do so many different things most people wouldn't go in to a stain glass studio looking for lamps and river tables,” Harris said.

For over thirty years, she’s used her craft to support her and her family. Over that time, her custom art has been in high demand, and she’s traveled to multiple shows across Montana.

She knew getting to Great Falls would be good for business.

"This a way for me to get my product out there,” she said.

