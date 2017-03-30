Child Abuse Prevention Month ready to kick off

Be apart of the growing movement against child abuse by participating in the Virtual Wear Blue Day on Saturday, April 1st.

Here's how it works: wear blue, snap a photo or video, and post to the web. Encourage your family and friends to participate, and use the hashtag #wearbluegf. You can also post to the CASA-CAN Facebook page directly so more people can see your blue!

Organizer with CASA-CAN, Lisa Goff, says Cascade County is one of the worst locations in the state for child abuse. As Goff explains, it is a horrible cycle of abuse, confusion, and displacement, and the abuse is growing. Goff explains that virtual movements like this help awareness and spread the word to stop the abuse.

For more information on what you can do to help, call (406) 454-6738 or visit the CASA-CAN website.