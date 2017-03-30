Child Abuse Prevention Month ready to kick off - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Child Abuse Prevention Month ready to kick off

Posted: Updated:

Be apart of the growing movement against child abuse by participating in the Virtual Wear Blue Day on Saturday, April 1st. 

Here's how it works: wear blue, snap a photo or video, and post to the web. Encourage your family and friends to participate, and use the hashtag #wearbluegf. You can also post to the CASA-CAN Facebook page directly so more people can see your blue!

Organizer with CASA-CAN, Lisa Goff, says Cascade County is one of the worst locations in the state for child abuse. As Goff explains, it is a horrible cycle of abuse, confusion, and displacement, and the abuse is growing. Goff explains that virtual movements like this help awareness and spread the word to stop the abuse.

For more information on what you can do to help, call (406) 454-6738 or visit the CASA-CAN website

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Shot To Death At Home Was Wapato Teacher

    Woman Shot To Death At Home Was Wapato Teacher

    Tuesday, April 9 2013 11:52 AM EDT2013-04-09 15:52:33 GMT
    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Yakima County sheriff's deputies found a woman shot to death Sunday night at home east of Yakima.
    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Yakima County sheriff's deputies found a woman shot to death Sunday night at home east of Yakima.

  • Billings Police asking for help finding a missing man

    Billings Police asking for help finding a missing man

    Wednesday, October 26 2016 7:51 PM EDT2016-10-26 23:51:44 GMT

    Billings police is asking for your help in finding a missing person.

    Billings police is asking for your help in finding a missing person.

  • Spokane Valley Police search for Subway robber caught on camera

    Spokane Valley Police search for Subway robber caught on camera

    Monday, December 12 2016 11:42 PM EST2016-12-13 04:42:31 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon at the Subway restaurant located on North Pines. Deputies responded to the call around 2:30 p.m.

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon at the Subway restaurant located on North Pines. Deputies responded to the call around 2:30 p.m.

  • Axon Offers Free Body Cameras for Every Police Officer in the U.S.

    Axon Offers Free Body Cameras for Every Police Officer in the U.S.

    TASER International (Nasdaq: TASR), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, announced today that it is launching a new program to equip every police officer in America with a body camera and changing...
    TASER International (Nasdaq: TASR), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, announced today that it is launching a new program to equip every police officer in America with a body camera and changing...

  • Vacation Bible School at Living Grace Church

    Vacation Bible School at Living Grace Church

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-06-29 03:28:03 GMT

    Join the Living Grace Church for their 5th annual Vacation Bible School, running July 10th-July 14th. School will take place each night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Living Grace, located at 3525 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. Dinner will be provided. This year's theme is "Emojis." Organizer Andre Murphy says the theme seemed fitting, considering how many emotions and feelings teens and youth deal with on a daily basis.  Participant Taniya Reovan says each year is ...

    Join the Living Grace Church for their 5th annual Vacation Bible School, running July 10th-July 14th. School will take place each night from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Living Grace, located at 3525 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. Dinner will be provided. This year's theme is "Emojis." Organizer Andre Murphy says the theme seemed fitting, considering how many emotions and feelings teens and youth deal with on a daily basis.  Participant Taniya Reovan says each year is ...