news producer - Great Falls

ABC FOX Montana is looking for a dynamic News Producer with solid news judgment who can produce, orchestrate, and energize the market's dominant news brand. This newsroom leader should have a flair for production value--incorporating live elements and cutting-edge graphics to tell stories that are relevant and compelling to our viewers. If you're in a box, stay there. We only want creative thinkers. And if you dread breaking news, this isn't the place for you. We thrive on our patented coverage of breaking news. If you have the skills, the passion, and the ability to make quick decisions, multi-task, and work effectively under pressure, we want to hear from you! You will be based out of Cowles Montana Media’s ABC FOX station in Great Falls. Send your resume, cover letter, references, and a link to your reel (preferred) to Deyja Charles at dcharles@kfbb.com or non-returnable DVD to 3200 Old Havre Hwy, Black Eagle, MT 59414. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.