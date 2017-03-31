Mail-In Ballot Bill Fails Again - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Mail-In Ballot Bill Fails Again

Earlier this week, the House Judiciary Committee tabled a bill that would have allowed the upcoming Special Election to be conducted exclusively with mail-in ballots. Friday, legislators attempted to blast the bill to the House floor as a last ditch effort, but it was not successful.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle stood in opposition, and both sides of the aisle also stood in support.

Republican bill sponsor Senator Steve Fitzpatrick says the intention of his bill was to save counties across Montana up to $750,000 after the most expensive general election in the state’s history. Out of Montana’s 56 counties, 54 supported the bill. It was passed by the Senate with bipartisan support.

Proponents on both sides were not only trying to be frugal, but they hoped the idea of a mail-in election would draw in more voters.

“You have local voters who are counting on you. We do not have time to waste and even more importantly, we don't have money to waste,” said Republican Rep. Geraldine Custer of Forsyth. “What is wrong with every registered voter receiving a ballot? Maybe they might vote?”

Those opposed to the bill say it hurt the integrity of the election, as they were worried about voter fraud and a possible disadvantage to those on Indian reservations.

“My people are a political football,” said Democratic Rep. Rae Peppers of Lame Deer and the Cheyenne Reservation. “Every election we have to make sure that we have access to the polls, that there are no shenanigans going on.”

The motion to blast the bill from the House Judiciary Committee to the House floor required 60 votes. The motion failed 51- 49.

Most election clerks across the state were counting on that bill to save them money. They will now continue with plans to  set up polling places and hire thousands of poll workers for the May 25th congressional Special Election.

