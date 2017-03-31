Nurses rally to keep their own voices - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Nurses rally to keep their own voices

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Nurses from Benefis rallied on 10th Ave South Friday afternoon, in hopes that administration at the hospital would allow them continue to remain union-free.
Rally coordinator Kenton Orr says they want to show the community that nurses at Benefis are not in favor of a union.
He said a group will come together next week and vote on whether or not the nurses will have a union. 
One nurse says they would rather have open dialogue with administration, rather than have an organization represent them. 
Orr says, they know what they want to do in their community and they know what the community needs, so they want to continue to be a voice for the entire city of Great Falls.

