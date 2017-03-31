Key chains bring hope and peace - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Key chains bring hope and peace

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Cyndi Hughes her spirit and spunk makes her the light of any room she walks in....but that wasn't always the case. in 2002 her life changed forever.
Cyndi's twelve year old son, Trevor was diagnosed with chronic renal insufficiency a disease that effects his kidney and mobility.  
she says during this time, she, Trevor and her eldest son josh became closer than ever.
While waiting for Trevor to come out of surgery one night, she decided to not let grief overcome her so she took matters into her own hands and started making a key chain.
Her life motto " giving is living" and she's proving just that. Cyndi  has made over 30,000 of key chains, giving more than 10,000 of them away all across the world. 
She says they are a symbol of her story.
She wants her key chains to be a reminder that when trials come to look for the light.

