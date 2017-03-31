Key chains bring hope and peace

Craig Putchat with Montana FWP says it happened Friday night, 7-year-old Damiean Terrio went missing “Someone did call 911, a member of the public, when the child couldn’t be found.” Said Putchat Once Lewis and Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned what had happened. “The young boy did not want to leave the lake initially. He got into an argument and when they were packing up to go he kind of disappeared. So they started to search around the l...

Great Falls - On Friday morning, airmen at Malmstrom will say a final goodbye to one of their own. Aslan wasn't just a dog. He was an integral part of the mission.

Helena police responded to a call about a woman being shot late Saturday night on 12th avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman in her vehicle with life threatening injuries. She was transported to Saint Peters hospital where she later died. Officers located 21-year-old Skyler Schneider and brought him to Lewis and Clark county jail. Police told us the victim did know the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing. We will update you with more...