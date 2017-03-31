New addition for outdoor kitchen patios

Spring is here, which means it’s time for the annual Great Falls Home and Garden Show at Montana Expo Park. Getting creative with the outdoor spaces can be challenging.

That’s where the folks at this week event can help. From spas, BBQ grills and patio tables, vendors have it all, especially outside.

“It’s been the craze when you go out to the warmer states, like California, Oregon and Washington,” All Seasons Spas & Stoves President Mark Horton said of outdoor patio kitchens.

One item he expects to a lot of attention this week is an electric linear mounted fireplace. The hanging fireplace comes with a remote control that adjusts with your thermostat. The back lighting can be set for different times of the year.

The fireplace was a hit at the NAHB International Builders Show in Orlando.

“You just plug it in and let it go,” Horton said.