GFCMSU to host 3rd annual "NoMore Violence" Week

Join organizations from around the community in recognizing "NoMore Violence" week, hosted by Great Falls College MSU.

The week of events is meant to spread awareness of domestic violence, child abuse, human trafficking, drug addiction and much more to those looking to learn about the issues plaguing our community.

"The more informed people are and the more aware they are, the more we can work on prevention," says Dr. Cherie McKeever, science instructor at GFCMSU and organizer of the week.

This will be the third year of the week full of events, which will include everything from presentations and symposiums, to panel discussions and even a 5K. Additionally, McKeever says there are a few new presentations directed at parents and guardians this year, including "Human Trafficking in Montana: What Parents Need to Know to Protect Their Kids" on Tuesday night, and "Cyberbullying and Suicide Prevention: Our Local Response" on Thursday night.

Special guests include Governor Steve Bullock, Attorney General Tim Fox, and Cascade County Judge Greg Pinski.

This year's "NoMore Violence" week will kick off April 3rd, and continue through April 9th, wrapping up that Sunday with a 1-mile and 5K Kolor Me 4 Kids Fun Run. Tickets for the run are $25/person, kids 10 and under are free; all other events throughout the week are free and open to the public. They will all take place at Great Falls College MSU, located at 2100 16th Avenue South.

For a full list of times and events, visit their website.