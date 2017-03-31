Great Falls Gladiators Prepare for Title Defense

The Great Falls Gladiators semi-professional football team is slowly turning into a Rocky Mountain Football League powerhouse.

The team is fresh off of a season where they went 10-0 and won the Great North Conference title.

It might be hard to play better and finish any higher than last year, but this year's team is different. The players say despite playing nearly flawless football last season, they can do better.

Great Falls has won 3 out of the last 8 titles and that has the team determined to protect their legacy.

"We're expected to come out and compete and repeat," said quarterback J.J. Dorsch. "But there definitely isn't a weight of pressure on anyone's shoulders here. It's a fun group of guys and we just have fun doing it. We just have high expectations, that's all."

Cornerback, and the team's all-time leader in interceptions, Reynard Dunn added "we just have to come work hard at practice. That's where it all starts, and then translate it onto the field. Basically [don't take anyone] lightly and do everything we did last year this year, but just do it a little better this year."

The Gladiators start their season Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Logan Stampede at Memorial Stadium.