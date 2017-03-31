Great Falls Area Softball Teams Excited for Jamboree

The high school softball season starts tomorrow as the Great Falls Jamboree comes to the Electric City.

16 teams from across the state will participate in the jamboree.

The event signals the start of softball season and gives teams the chance to face living pitching and hitting.

Both C.M. Russell High School and Great Falls High will be there. The Rustlers and Bison said getting a break from practice in favor of a live game situation ill give the teams invaluable experience going into the season.

"You get a taste of four different teams which is nice," said Rustlers head coach Lindsey Gustafson. "You can rotate people in and out quickly. You don't have to sub which is nice."



Rustler catcher Katie Huisman added "It's super fun to see all the teams from around the state here in the same place. It's probably my favorite day."

The feeling was mutual over on the Bison side.



"I'm really looking forward to a game situation because I love practicing and getting better but when you get out there and go play for a day there is nothing better than that," said Bison pitcher and first baseman Molly Schmitz.

The jamboree starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Great Falls Multisports Complex.