Bison Track & Field Team Ready for Opening Meet

The Great Falls High track and field team starts its season Saturday with their first meet of the year.

The Bison host Skyview and Helena High at Memorial Stadium.

Great Falls High returns just four athletes that scored points in last years state meet so the team is young and still learning. The Bison say they use that as motivation to start out the best they can and get better as the season rolls along.

"Basically what we've done is try to get a baseline on our athletes," said head coach Bill Polk. "[Saturday] with our meet we want to get that baseline and be able to improve each week as we move on throughout the season."

Senior hurdler Morgan Evans added "[we just have to] go out there and do as good as we can - see how we're doing. Just as long as we're improving after this week - that's what really matters."