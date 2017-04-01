Highlights and final results from the Al Manuel Dual Track Meet held on Saturday, April 1st.

Team Results:

Men’s scoring:

Idaho 75, Eastern Washington 72

Montana 129, Eastern Washington 55

Montana State 145, Eastern Washington 42

Montana 111.5, Idaho 64.5

Montana State 137, Idaho 51

Montana State 117, Montana 79

Women’s scoring

Eastern Washington 116, Idaho 76

Montana 149, Eastern Washington 50

Montana State 125, Eastern Washington 75

Montana 147, Idaho 46

Montana State 139, Idaho 59

Montana 124.5, Montana State 77.5

Individual Results: