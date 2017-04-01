Highlights and final results from the Al Manuel Dual Track Meet held on Saturday, April 1st.
Team Results:
Men’s scoring:
Idaho 75, Eastern Washington 72
Montana 129, Eastern Washington 55
Montana State 145, Eastern Washington 42
Montana 111.5, Idaho 64.5
Montana State 137, Idaho 51
Montana State 117, Montana 79
Women’s scoring
Eastern Washington 116, Idaho 76
Montana 149, Eastern Washington 50
Montana State 125, Eastern Washington 75
Montana 147, Idaho 46
Montana State 139, Idaho 59
Montana 124.5, Montana State 77.5
Individual Results:
