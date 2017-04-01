Missoula Curling Club Hosts 3rd Annual Big Sky Bonspiel

Even though it might be spring time in Montana, it's never too warm for some curling action. The Missoula Curling Club is hosting their 3rd Annual Big Sky Bonspiel, which is the largest curling tournament in the US Northern Rocky region. 30 teams are in Missoula this weekend to compete, as well as have a little fun. The tournament championships go on Sunday, April 2nd at 10 AM at the Glacier Ice Rink, and are open to the public.



"It's grown a lot, and this year, we have this tournament, which has grown," said Lee Banville, Missoula Curling Club Coordinator. "Four years ago we have seven teams, and this year, we have 30. And so it's really taken off. It's really gratifying to see that people want to come to Missoula to not only curl, but to hang out and have fun."