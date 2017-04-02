"Death is Suspicious" Body Found in River - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

"Death is Suspicious" Body Found in River

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

UPDATE:  Cascade County Sheriff's says the autopsy on the male found in the Missouri River on Sunday April 2nd, revealed his death is of a 'suspicious nature'.  Members of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade County Search and Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department will be conducting a search of the river banks Wednesday.  The name of the decedent will be released as soon as the process for identifying is complete and his family has been notified.

UPDATE: GFFR Battalion Chief Bob Schupe did confirm the body found, was a male. 

Just after 10 this morning, a woman walking her dog near the Missouri River in Great Falls, discovered a body. Cascade County Sheriff Department along with Great Falls Police and Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Authorities are not sure of the identity or orientation of the body, but they suspect it is a male. The body was described as very large body. GFFR Battalion Chief Bob Schupe says the body seemed to have been underwater for a long period of time, but no exact time frame was given.

The corpse has been sent to the morgue where further investigation, including cause of death, will be determined. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Mom charged in kids' deaths in country illegally

    The Latest: Mom charged in kids' deaths in country illegally

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-07-07 16:46:18 GMT
    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.
    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.

  • GFPD: Stolen 4th of July fireworks found, some still missing

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-07-07 16:36:43 GMT
    After what could have been a spark-less Independence Day for Great Falls when more than $21,000 worth of fireworks were stolen on July 3rd, the Great Falls Police Department says most of the missing devices have been recovered. In a press release sent out Friday morning, the department credits the investigation to detectives and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (BAFTE ) agents that found the explosives.  The fireworks were reported stolen a day be...
    After what could have been a spark-less Independence Day for Great Falls when more than $21,000 worth of fireworks were stolen on July 3rd, the Great Falls Police Department says most of the missing devices have been recovered. In a press release sent out Friday morning, the department credits the investigation to detectives and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (BAFTE ) agents that found the explosives.  The fireworks were reported stolen a day be...

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • New fire engine for MAFB

    New fire engine for MAFB

    Thursday, July 6 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-07-07 01:29:03 GMT
    In a special ceremony to pay homage to the past firefighters men and women with the Malmstrom AFB fire department performed what they call a wet down and push in. Ceremonies like this have been going on for more than 100 years to celebrate the arrival of a new engine.  The new engine is called Malmstrom Brush, it will help Great Falls and the surrounding areas with the blazing wildfires this season.
    In a special ceremony to pay homage to the past firefighters men and women with the Malmstrom AFB fire department performed what they call a wet down and push in. Ceremonies like this have been going on for more than 100 years to celebrate the arrival of a new engine.  The new engine is called Malmstrom Brush, it will help Great Falls and the surrounding areas with the blazing wildfires this season.

  • Police search for suspects in overnight robbery in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

    Police search for suspects in overnight robbery in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:54:38 GMT

    Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.

    Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.