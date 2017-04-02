"Death is Suspicious" Body Found in River

UPDATE: Cascade County Sheriff's says the autopsy on the male found in the Missouri River on Sunday April 2nd, revealed his death is of a 'suspicious nature'. Members of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade County Search and Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department will be conducting a search of the river banks Wednesday. The name of the decedent will be released as soon as the process for identifying is complete and his family has been notified.

UPDATE: GFFR Battalion Chief Bob Schupe did confirm the body found, was a male.

Just after 10 this morning, a woman walking her dog near the Missouri River in Great Falls, discovered a body. Cascade County Sheriff Department along with Great Falls Police and Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Authorities are not sure of the identity or orientation of the body, but they suspect it is a male. The body was described as very large body. GFFR Battalion Chief Bob Schupe says the body seemed to have been underwater for a long period of time, but no exact time frame was given.

The corpse has been sent to the morgue where further investigation, including cause of death, will be determined.