Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

According to the festival's website, this year, bands like the Bellamy Brothers and Turnpike Troubadours are headlining the festival. You'll also be able to see solo artists like Parker Millsap and Lucinda Williams.

A Great Falls-based band called Pollo Loco is also gracing the main stage. They were last year's Emerging Artist competition winners.

The festival is happening in White Sulphur springs July 27th through the 30th.

It's in its seventh annual year. Last year's festival drew more than 16,000 people.

You can purchase tickets here. The proceeds benefit the Red Ants Pants Foundation.