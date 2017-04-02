Man arrested in earlier morning stabbing

A close call for a major fireworks show in Great Falls, after over $21,000 worth of fireworks and equipment were stolen from a shed in West Bank Park on Monday. In all, there was over $12,000 worth of fireworks, and a little over $9,000 in equipment. It is unclear at this time whether or not these supplies were to be used for the annual "Fireworks Forever" show in Great Falls, which is funded solely through donations from the community. However, Great Falls Polic...

Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.

A fire began just north of Helena Tuesday evening. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the two acre fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management property, and it appears as though it is human caused. Dutton says as of 8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening, the fire was not yet contained. Authorities are currently searching for two people with possible connections to the fire, after they were seen shooting metal targets earlier in the evening. Those individuals are a male and a fe...

Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

We came down here and spoke with numerous neighbors who were willing to talk with us, but all were fearful of going on camera due to possible repercussions from their neighbor. Many people we talked to spoke about their children and how they don't want them growing up seeing violence and crime in the area. Others spoke on their general fear of going outside when they know these neighbors are out and a simple task like carrying the groceries in becomes a stressful one. We were told ...