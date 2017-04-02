Pet of the Week: Bentley

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Bentley as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Bentley is a two-year-old mixed breed dog with a sweet personality that is sure to melt your heart.

"He probably could do for some exercise, at least a walk a day. He would be a good running partner, I think," said Shar Carrier, a kennel tech at the MAAC.

However, when it comes to his skin, Carrier says that it will need some extra care.

"He does have a skin condition that requires some extra moisture with coconut oil," said Carrier.

As for his next family? Those at the MAAC say Bentley would blend in with most.

"I think he'd be ok with kids. I have a two-year-old, and I would bring him home," said Carrier.

If you're interested in adopting Bentley, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.