Body recovered in Missouri River

Sunday morning an unidentified body of a man was recovered from the Missouri River. Right now we have no new updates as to age and name of the deceased.

It may be a few days before any new information is released.

According to Battalion Chief Bob Shupe for Great Falls Fire and Rescue, just after ten Sunday morning a woman was walking her dog on the north side of the Missouri River. She spotted the body along the rivers edge and called 9-1-1. Cascade County Sheriffs Department, Great Falls Fire and Rescue along with Cascade County Search and Rescue all responded.

"As far as this person concerned we are not sure if this person went into the river here or floated here, there's no indication of that. As i said this is all preliminary. I'm sure they will start their investigation and we'll find out more as we go along,"said Shupe.

Right now the body has been transported by ambulance to the Cascade County Morgue. Shupe said the recovery was successful in that all the emergency crews worked and were able to get the body to a safe location.

He said it looks the body had been submerged for a while and that could make it hard to identify. Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said the body will be transferred to Missoula Monday for further testing and identification purposes