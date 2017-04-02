Belgrade Softball Welcome New Head Coach

Belgrade is still searching for its first state championship. The Panthers have come close many times in recent years, yet the title still escapes them.

Now, after graduating some top talent, the Panthers also must learn a new style of play under new head coach Mike Neubauer.

Neubauer says he likes his team to play aggressive and has been working to get his players adjusted to this drastic change in style. Expect the Panthers to look for steals early and often, to get tricky on defense, and to keep their opponents on their toes this spring.

Neubauer says one of his team's real strengths is its pitching, and he hopes that will help the panthers finally reach their ultimate goal.

"Belgrade's took second and third quite a bit over the years and never got over the hump. I think these girls are ready to get over the hump," Coach Neubauer said. "We lost some real quality ball players last year, but do return some quality pitching. So that helps. All the way around, they're a solid group of girls, talented, and really eager and really excited to get this thing rolling this year."