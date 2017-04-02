Loyola Softball Brings Power into New Season

Competition on a team can be critical to overall success, and for the Loyola Breakers softball squad, competition is the name of the game.

After going 15-11 overall last season and missing the state tournament, the Breakers have a much younger team. But youth is not always a bad thing. The Breakers should have much more power this season, and the pitching staff is the deepest it has been in years. Loyola added Kayla Hickither, a transfer from Sentinel, and Charlotte Goodman, a freshman with some travel softball experience.

With a state title the goal on everyone's minds, head coach Troy Waters wants his team to embrace the competition.

"We are evaluating every day, we will evaluate every week, we will evaluate every game, no one is guaranteed a spot," Coach Waters said. "So, you know, whoever shows up and gets it done, we told them when you get it, take it, don't give it back, and if someone else has it, go get it from them."

"We play a lot of games that determine winners or losers, kind of," said Natalie Goodman, junior third base. "We just always have so much fun with it. We are always yelling at each other in a good way, and we are always just having fun with it."