MEPA canceled for missing teenager

UPDATE:

The MEPA for Aidan Kaasa and Storm St Germain is being canceled. Aidan has been located in Missoula.

Storm is still missing at this time.

UPDATE: Montana Department of Justice says Aidan Kaasa was last seen in Missoula around 2pm Monday evening with Storm St. Germain, who is a 14 year old girl reported missing from Great Falls.

Storm is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, 5' 8 and 125 pounds. They may be in the company of Austin Adams and James White, along with four or five males and one other female. They are possibly headed for Spokane, Washington.

Any information call Phillips County Sheriff at 406 654-2350 or Cascade County Sheriff at 406 454-6844.





The Phillips Co SO is trying to locate Aidan Kaasa, 12-year-old white female, red hair, green eyes, 5 foot 3, 100 pounds. She may be in the company of 4 or 5 males and 1 other female.

They are possibly headed for Spokane Washington.

If you have any information please call the Phillips County Sheriff's office at 406 654-2350 or call 9 1 1