Our history for sale?

When you think about internet safety your first thought may be making sure your anti-virus is up to date.

Last week, Senate Joint Resolution 34 passed through Congress, and is currently waiting to be signed into law by President Trump.

This resolution breaks a long standing FCC rule about protecting our privacy on the internet. Specifically it allows broadband and other telecommunication companies to gather and sell our own browsing history on the internet.

And it can all be done without our permission.

Basically a cable provider can sell the information to companies so they can find out what you like, where you shop, and what you stream online. But Monday Montana law makers took a step towards protecting consumers right here in the Treasure State.

Republican Representative Ryan Osmundson wasted no time drafting up an amendment as part of the budget bill.

His addition to House Bill 2 bars internet providers from being awarded state contracts if they collect data with out the consent of the consumer.

He said our privacy shouldn't be sold to the highest bidder.

" What you watch on TV is that your information, or is that someone else's information? I think most people would argue it's theirs, you know what you do where you go what your shopping for that's your information not the internet provider's information," said Osmundson.

He said this isn't about which political side your on, this is about protecting the people. The vote on his amendment passed unanimously, 46 to zero.

The entire budget bill must be passed and signed by the Governor before this measure becomes effective.

