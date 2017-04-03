Our history for sale? - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Our history for sale?

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

When you think about internet safety your first thought may be making sure your anti-virus is up to date. 
Last week, Senate Joint Resolution 34 passed through Congress, and is currently waiting to be signed into law by President Trump. 

This resolution breaks a long standing FCC rule about protecting our privacy on the internet.  Specifically it allows broadband and other telecommunication companies to gather and sell our own browsing history on the internet. 

And it can all be done without our permission. 
Basically a cable provider can sell the  information to companies so they can find out what you like, where you shop, and what you stream online. But Monday Montana law makers took a step towards protecting consumers right here in the Treasure State. 

Republican  Representative Ryan Osmundson wasted no time drafting up an amendment as part of the budget bill.
His addition to House Bill 2  bars internet providers from being awarded state contracts if they collect data with out the consent of the consumer.
He said our privacy shouldn't be sold to the highest bidder.

" What you watch on TV is that your information, or is that someone else's information? I think most people would argue it's theirs, you know what you do where you go what your shopping for that's your information not the internet provider's information," said Osmundson.

He said this isn't about which political side your on, this is about protecting the people.  The vote on his amendment passed unanimously, 46 to zero. 

The entire budget bill must be passed and signed by the Governor  before this measure becomes effective.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • First responders called to multiple incidents around Great Falls

    First responders called to multiple incidents around Great Falls

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:42:14 GMT
    Sand Coulee Fire responded to a vehicle fire on the corner 33rd avenue south and 13th street south.  no one was injured, but the fire chief on the scene says when they arrived, the flames were blazing at least for feet high out of the truck.  Firefighters also responded to a vehicle rollover on the opposite side of town on Wilson Butte Road at that incident, at least one person was injured, with cuts on their head. Montana Highway Patrol will be investigating both incidents.
    Sand Coulee Fire responded to a vehicle fire on the corner 33rd avenue south and 13th street south.  no one was injured, but the fire chief on the scene says when they arrived, the flames were blazing at least for feet high out of the truck.  Firefighters also responded to a vehicle rollover on the opposite side of town on Wilson Butte Road at that incident, at least one person was injured, with cuts on their head. Montana Highway Patrol will be investigating both incidents.

  • 41-Year-Old in custody after four-hour standoff with GFPD

    41-Year-Old in custody after four-hour standoff with GFPD

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:01:08 GMT

    Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.

    Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.

  • City Commission votes yes to urban chickens on November ballot

    City Commission votes yes to urban chickens on November ballot

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:46:13 GMT

    After a vote Wednesday evening, Great Falls residents will be voting on urban chickens within city limits.  The question over the future of urban chickens will now be answered after a November ballot vote. City Comission members made that call at Wednesday's meeting. However, the Comission did say their decision to list it on the ballot is in no way advocating for or against the ordinance.  They said they feel the ultimate decision should be left up to the people of Great F...

    After a vote Wednesday evening, Great Falls residents will be voting on urban chickens within city limits.  The question over the future of urban chickens will now be answered after a November ballot vote. City Comission members made that call at Wednesday's meeting. However, the Comission did say their decision to list it on the ballot is in no way advocating for or against the ordinance.  They said they feel the ultimate decision should be left up to the people of Great F...

  • Helena Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

    Helena Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

    Monday, July 3 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-04 00:39:27 GMT
    23-year-old Katherine Spencer has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Helena Saturday night, according to Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg. Monday, 21-year-old Skyler T. Schneider appeared in Justice Court where he was charged two felonies, deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. Schneider's bail was set at $100,000 and if convicted he could face up to 100 years of imprisonment. According to Helena Police, Schneider reported the Saturday night s...
    23-year-old Katherine Spencer has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Helena Saturday night, according to Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg. Monday, 21-year-old Skyler T. Schneider appeared in Justice Court where he was charged two felonies, deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. Schneider's bail was set at $100,000 and if convicted he could face up to 100 years of imprisonment. According to Helena Police, Schneider reported the Saturday night s...

  • Great Falls fireworks show nearly threatened after theft

    Great Falls fireworks show nearly threatened after theft

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-07-04 21:54:10 GMT
    A close call for a major fireworks show in Great Falls, after over $21,000 worth of fireworks and equipment were stolen from a shed in West Bank Park on Monday.  In all, there was over $12,000 worth of fireworks, and a little over $9,000 in equipment. It is unclear at this time whether or not these supplies were to be used for the annual "Fireworks Forever" show in Great Falls, which is funded solely through donations from the community. However, Great Falls Polic...
    A close call for a major fireworks show in Great Falls, after over $21,000 worth of fireworks and equipment were stolen from a shed in West Bank Park on Monday.  In all, there was over $12,000 worth of fireworks, and a little over $9,000 in equipment. It is unclear at this time whether or not these supplies were to be used for the annual "Fireworks Forever" show in Great Falls, which is funded solely through donations from the community. However, Great Falls Polic...