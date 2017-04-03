4/3: Senior Standout - Townsend's Bryant Edgerton

Last spring, Travis Rauh received an unexpected gift: Bryant Edgerton. From the initial meeting, Edgerton made it clear his desire to be on the track team.



"His whole family came in," Rauh said. "Very similar to know he's a polite kid, but fairly soft spoken."



His performance, so far, has been anything but soft.



The Edgertons relocated from Syracuse, Utah because Bryant's dad received a new job. The Townsend senior quickly found reasons to love his new surroundings.



"In Utah, I was in the middle of the pack," Edgerton said. "I wasn't really in the front of the pack. Coming to Montana, I'm a little more in the front of the pack. It's different being the one who is chasing, as opposed to the one who is being chased."



Bryant loves running. Every weekday morning, he gets up at 5 a.m. to run four to five miles, then runs another five to six miles at practice. Those two-a-days give him an extra kick on the last two laps, instead just the last lap.



"Being able to kick with 800 meters left," Edgerton said, "instead of going with 400 meters. Just kind of putting the pressure down earlier in the race instead of waiting for the last 400 or 200 meters.



Last year at Class B State track and field meet, Bryant placed second in the 3200 meter run and third in the 1600. Bryant is trying to win both events this year, and he knows the areas he needs to improve.



"Race wise, I have to focus on that middle mile [in the 3200m]," Edgerton said. "It's easy to fall asleep and slow down."



Bryant maybe adjusting to the Treasure State, but expect his name locked at the top of the leader board.