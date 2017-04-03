Join the Dandelion Foundation of Great Falls in celebrating children in our community at the 3rd annual Kolor Me 4 Kids Fun Run.

The race is Sunday, April 9th at the Great Falls College MSU campus. Same day registration and sign in begins at 12:30pm and goes until 1:30pm, when the races will begin. There is a 1-mile, 5k, and a "competitive heat." Registration is $25, free for children 10/under; group rates are available.

Organizers Becky Rate and Veronda Biggart say the event is a fun, exciting way to wrap up a busy week at the College, honoring Child Abuse Prevention Month. Rate says one event in particular, "Child Witness to Violence Project," which will take place Saturday from 9:00am-1:00pm, is important for parents or families who think children "behind closed doors" are protected from fighting and abuse. But, Rate says, those children can still hear, and it does have an effect.

Collectively, Biggart says these events are all incredibly important to our community, particularly because Cascade County has the second highest rate of child abuse in the state.

All proceeds from the Fun Run will go towards the Dandelion Foundation. For more information on the run, visit here. For a full list of events in honor of Child Abuse Prevention month and NoMore Violence Week, click here.