Montana To Continue Growing Wheat Despite National Surplus

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
While the U.S. faces a surplus of wheat, Montana wheat growers, going against the grain. Increasing the number of acres the crop is grown on, despite the rest of the nation cutting back. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the annual prospective planting report last week. Montana Grain Growers Association Executive Vice President Lola Raska says, "Well, nation wide wheat acres are down to the lowest number of wheat acres we've had since they started keeping records." Of course, with less wheat crops, other crops have to be grown instead. But Montana farmers are limited on what they can plant, thanks in part to our climate. "We don't have the option of some of the other high value crops like corn and soy beans that you're seeing the switch in other mid western states and even in North Dakota." Raska explained. Another factor Montanans are facing are the low barley prices, forcing some to grow wheat just to make a profit. "So those acres, because they didn't receive a malting barley contract have to be put into another spring crop.” Raska said. “Part of that is wheat, some of that is pulse crops and some is canola picking up that slack."  Despite these challenges, Montana wheat growers can expect the prices to stay steady. Raska says, "In general, Montana is a wheat state and the value that we retain in that wheat is really in protein. We raise higher value crop, higher protein crop here in Montana. And that's really becoming a niche market for us." 

