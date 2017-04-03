Montana To Continue Growing Wheat Despite National Surplus

While the U.S. faces a surplus of wheat, Montana wheat growers, going against the grain. Increasing the number of acres the crop is grown on, despite the rest of the nation cutting back. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the annual prospective planting report last week. Montana Grain Growers Association Executive Vice President Lola Raska says, "Well, nation wide wheat acres are down to the lowest number of wheat acres we've had since they started keeping records." Of course, with less wheat crops, other crops have to be grown instead. But Montana farmers are limited on what they can plant, thanks in part to our climate. "We don't have the option of some of the other high value crops like corn and soy beans that you're seeing the switch in other mid western states and even in North Dakota." Raska explained. Another factor Montanans are facing are the low barley prices, forcing some to grow wheat just to make a profit. "So those acres, because they didn't receive a malting barley contract have to be put into another spring crop.” Raska said. “Part of that is wheat, some of that is pulse crops and some is canola picking up that slack." Despite these challenges, Montana wheat growers can expect the prices to stay steady. Raska says, "In general, Montana is a wheat state and the value that we retain in that wheat is really in protein. We raise higher value crop, higher protein crop here in Montana. And that's really becoming a niche market for us."
Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded. We have a reporter on scene that tells us around five police cars are present and police are currently using a bullhorn to get someone to come out the home they are surrounding. We will update you with more information as we learn more.
After a vote Wednesday evening, Great Falls residents will be voting on urban chickens within city limits. The question over the future of urban chickens will now be answered after a November ballot vote. City Comission members made that call at Wednesday's meeting. However, the Comission did say their decision to list it on the ballot is in no way advocating for or against the ordinance. They said they feel the ultimate decision should be left up to the people of Great F...
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
