Governor says NoMore Violence

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Governor Steve Bullock says he's doing all he can to combat violence across the state. 
This afternoon, he showcased his administration's progress at the "NoMore Violence" conference at Great Falls College MSU.
He opened today's event talking about how to better protect the children of Montana from domestic and sexual assault. 
His administration formed what they call the protect Montana kids commission, which he says will add transparency to the child protective agency. 
There are a number of bills on his desk... but bullock says as Montanans, we need to do all we can to make sure the state's most vulnerable are cared for.
Bullock adds community involvement is key to the success of events like this one but he says it doesn't stop there.
Bullock says contacting your legislator and making sure this message is spread at the state capitol is vital.

