Montana missing teen located

By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
The Missing/Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been canceled for Aidan Kaasa and Storm St Germain. St. Germain is still missing and was added to the MEPA list late last night.

Kaasa, 12, of Malta has been located in Missoula and has been missing since April 2nd. St. Germain, 14, of Great Falls, was added to the MEPA list late last night and is still missing.

The two were allegedly seen with Austin Adams, James White and three or four other unidentified Caucasian males at the Walmart on Mullen Rd. in Missoula. 

“She's (St. Germain) missing/endangered because she really doesn't know the ways of the world at that age, and has no means to take care of herself at that age,” Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said

“That's the difference between an AMBER alert and missing in danger. That's why she falls in that (MEPA) because we don't believe an abduction has happened.”?

