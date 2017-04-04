Helena rollover sends one teen to hospital

A rollover accident occurred just after 4:00pm on the 3100 block of Montana Avenue in Helena, after a 16-year-old female driver failed to yield at a stop sign. She was transported to the hospital; her current status is still unclear, but Helena Police say no one else was injured.

Police say the incident happened when the teen, driving a 2010 Buick SUV, was traveling eastbound from Road Runner, about to cross Montana Ave. A second vehicle, a 1995 Pontiac, driven by a 35-year-old female, was northbound on Montana Ave. The teen driver failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in the accident.

The 16 year-old driver was later cited for failure to yield.