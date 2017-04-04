Family, pets safe after fire destroys home

A family is homeless Tuesday night after a fire earlier in the afternoon left their home "inhabitable."

The fire happened on the 1800 block of 6th Avenue South; according to Great Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Jones, the call came in just after 3:30pm. When firefighters arrived, the flames had spread from the outside up into the attic.



It is still unclear what exactly caused the fire. At least one woman was checked at the scene for minor injuries, but was released. No one else was injured.



Jones says four animals were in the residence at the time. Three dogs were rescued by firefighters, although one ran away after being removed from the house. The family cat was also missing for a period of time, but according to the Great Falls Police Department's Facebook page, both pets have been located and returned to their owners.

The family is now working with the Red Cross to figure out a living situation. In the meantime, all power and gas have been turned off. KFBB will continue to update you as we learn more.